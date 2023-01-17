Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deciphering Doctrine – Ep 6 – Information Operations in ACE, Space, and Cyberspace

    01.17.2023

    Audio by James Self 

    Air University Public Affairs

    In this episode, we host Dr. Joshua Sipper, Professor of Cyber Warfare studies at Air Command and Staff College at Maxwell AFB, AL. He currently runs the operational track of the cyber specialization to include courses on cyber ISR and cyber electromagnetic warfare. Before ACSC and the AF Cyber Warfare College, he worked at the LeMay Center and has a background in doctrine development. The group discusses information operations (IO) and campaigns, using information to influence operations across environments, and how IO will be employed in the future concerning Agile Combat Employment (ACE).

    Visit https://www.doctrine.af.mil/ to access 3-13 Operations in the Information Environment, other USAF doctrine publications, and additional links to learn more about topics discussed in this podcast.

    As a reminder to listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and views expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United States Air Force or the Department of Defense. Guests or hosts of the podcast may use call signs, and omit first and last names as desired, for operational security or safety concerns.

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deciphering Doctrine – Ep 6 – Information Operations in ACE, Space, and Cyberspace, by James Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #USAFDoctrine #Podcast #DecipheringDoctrine

