Firefighter Brandon Perron with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department discusses the fire department's dive team completing ice rescue training Jan. 11, 2023, at Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. Several firefighters with the team took their turn getting in a suit, strapping an air tank and full-face mask, and diving into the depths of Big Sandy Lake under the ice on Fort McCoy’s South Post. The divers were covering depths of up to 15 feet or more completing several types of rescue scenarios under the guidance of fellow firefighters. Divers took turns going in and out of the same hole that was cut in the ice. Each diver was tethered with a connecting line that included a communications connection. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2023 17:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72017
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109409748.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Artist
|Firefighter Brandon Perron
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Firefighter Brandon Perron discusses participating in ice rescue diving training as part of Fort McCoy dive team, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
