    Fort Riley the Podcast Episode 136 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    In this week’s edition of Fort Riley the Podcast, we are honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This year it is a on the 16th of January, it is a day on and not a day off.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 13:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72015
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109409180.mp3
    Length: 00:02:19
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Fort Riley

