In this week’s edition of Fort Riley the Podcast, we are honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This year it is a on the 16th of January, it is a day on and not a day off.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2023 13:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72015
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109409180.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Riley the Podcast Episode 136 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT