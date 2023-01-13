Fort Riley the Podcast Episode 136 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

In this week’s edition of Fort Riley the Podcast, we are honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This year it is a on the 16th of January, it is a day on and not a day off.