    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 1/12/2023

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    For the 2022 calendar year, Missouri River basin runoff above Sioux City, Iowa totaled 19.3 million acre-feet, 75% of average. This was the 30th lowest annual runoff for the Missouri River Basin in 125 years of record-keeping. The ongoing drought shows little relief in sight and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers predicts runoff into the mainstem reservoir system will remain below normal. For 2023, runoff in the Missouri River basin above Sioux City, Iowa is forecast to be 20.8 MAF, 81% of average.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 17:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72011
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109408043.mp3
    Length: 00:43:58
    Year 2023
    Genre Spoken
    Location: OMAHA, NE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 1/12/2023, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    navigation
    recreation
    irrigation
    water supply
    drought
    flood control
    fish and wildlife
    water quality
    Missouri River
    hydropower
    Oahe Dam
    Gavins Point Dam
    Garrison Dam
    Lake Sakakawea
    runoff
    Missouri River Water Management
    Missouri basin
    Fort Randall Dam
    Big Bend Dam
    Lewis and Clark Lake
    Fort Peck Dam
    Lake Sharpe
    Lake Francis Case

