The Quill & Sword – Fred Talks Ep 11: The Army in WWI

Welcome to Season 3 of Fred Talks! This season will cover Mr. Borch’s book, Judge Advocates in the Great War 1917-1922. This first episode takes a look into the state of the U.S. Army at the onset of its entry in the Great War. Listeners can find a PDF copy of the book at The Quill & Sword webpage (https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword)