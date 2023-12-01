Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Quill & Sword – Fred Talks Ep 11: The Army in WWI

    The Quill & Sword – Fred Talks Ep 11: The Army in WWI

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Audio by Humberto Gonzalez 

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    Welcome to Season 3 of Fred Talks! This season will cover Mr. Borch’s book, Judge Advocates in the Great War 1917-1922. This first episode takes a look into the state of the U.S. Army at the onset of its entry in the Great War. Listeners can find a PDF copy of the book at The Quill & Sword webpage (https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 16:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72010
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109407891.mp3
    Length: 00:13:17
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Quill & Sword – Fred Talks Ep 11: The Army in WWI, by Humberto Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JAG
    military history
    Army
    lawyer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT