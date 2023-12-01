Welcome to Season 3 of Fred Talks! This season will cover Mr. Borch’s book, Judge Advocates in the Great War 1917-1922. This first episode takes a look into the state of the U.S. Army at the onset of its entry in the Great War. Listeners can find a PDF copy of the book at The Quill & Sword webpage (https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 16:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72010
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109407891.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:17
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Quill & Sword – Fred Talks Ep 11: The Army in WWI, by Humberto Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT