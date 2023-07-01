Beneath the Wing – Staff Sgt. Amanda Wolkenhauer

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Amanda Wolkenhauer, 133rd Civil Engineer Squadron, in St. Paul, Minn., Jan. 7, 2023. Wolkenhauer talks about her love for welding and how her squadron is family.
(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)
