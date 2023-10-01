Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Incirlik news: Body Composition Fitness Standards

    TURKEY

    01.10.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    AFN Incirlik

    Armed Forces Network Incirlik highlighted the new body composition fitness standards at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 10, 2023. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 05:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71993
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109405355.mp3
    Length: 00:00:46
    Artist Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: TR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Incirlik news: Body Composition Fitness Standards, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

