Defense Media Activity, AFN Sasebo
A radio promotional spot by MC3 John Freeman promoting USO Orientation held at USO Sasebo Fleetlanding, and organized by, MWR.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2023 02:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71989
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109405029.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|MC2 John Freeman
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USO Orientation, by PO3 John Freeman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT