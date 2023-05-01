Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Community Action Cast - January 2023

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera-Rosado 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Below are time stamps to various presenters during the Community Action Cast.
    00:34 Installation Support
    01:29
    07:00 JBER Life!
    08:30 JBER Life! Game Days
    11:50 CE/ Snow Removal
    27:00 Next CAC
    28:00 Open Discussion

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 17:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71979
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109404886.mp3
    Length: 00:53:56
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Community Action Cast - January 2023, by A1C Shelimar Rivera-Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CAC
    JBER

