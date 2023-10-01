Air Force Judge Advocate General's School Podcast - 72. "At the Very Heart of Warfare" with Col Richard Major and Lt Col Derek Rowe

In this episode, Major Laura Quaco and Major Victoria Smith sit down with Colonel Richard Major and Lieutenant Colonel Derek Rowe to discuss doctrine. They first discuss the background and importance of doctrine, its development, and provide resources for learning more about doctrine. They then discuss legal doctrine, specifically, and the role of judge advocates in an operational environment.



For resources discussed in the episode, visit https://www.doctrine.af.mil/. To contact the doctrine team at the LeMay Center for Doctrine Development and Education, you may email their organizational box at usairforcedoctrine@us.af.mil.



Interested in learning more about the Air Force JAG Corps? Have questions about our programs or the application process? Please contact us at 1-800-JAG-USAF or airforcejagrecruiting@gmail.com. And don’t forget to check out our website at airforce.com/jag.