Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School Podcast - 72. "At the Very Heart of Warfare" with Col Richard Major and Lt Col Derek Rowe

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School Podcast - 72. "At the Very Heart of Warfare" with Col Richard Major and Lt Col Derek Rowe

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Audio by Maj. Laura Quaco and Maj. Victoria Smith

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    In this episode, Major Laura Quaco and Major Victoria Smith sit down with Colonel Richard Major and Lieutenant Colonel Derek Rowe to discuss doctrine. They first discuss the background and importance of doctrine, its development, and provide resources for learning more about doctrine. They then discuss legal doctrine, specifically, and the role of judge advocates in an operational environment.

    For resources discussed in the episode, visit https://www.doctrine.af.mil/. To contact the doctrine team at the LeMay Center for Doctrine Development and Education, you may email their organizational box at usairforcedoctrine@us.af.mil.

    Interested in learning more about the Air Force JAG Corps? Have questions about our programs or the application process? Please contact us at 1-800-JAG-USAF or airforcejagrecruiting@gmail.com. And don’t forget to check out our website at airforce.com/jag.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 18:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71978
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109404851.mp3
    Length: 00:51:23
    Artist Maj Laura Quaco/Maj Victoria Smith/Col Richard Major/Lt Col Derek Rowe
    Album AFJAGS Podcast
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Judge Advocate General's School Podcast - 72. "At the Very Heart of Warfare" with Col Richard Major and Lt Col Derek Rowe, by Maj. Laura Quaco and Maj. Victoria Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast 51. The First Amendment in the Military with Major Alan Serrano - Part 2
    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 69. Taiwan, the South China Sea, and the Gray Zone Capt Matthew Ormsbee (National Security Law Competition)
    54. Mental Health After Afghanistan with Maj Levi Cole

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Doctrine
    Air Force
    Military Law
    Innovation
    Air Force JAG School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT