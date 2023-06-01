Armed Forces Network Incirlik interviewed SSgt Jayden Nowlin, 39th Operations Support Squadron NCOIC Radar, Airfield, and Weather Systems training at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 6, 2022. Nowlin explained how each component of RAWS contributes to flight safety for aircraft. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2023 02:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|1, TR
This work, AFN Incirlik Radio News: 39th Operations Support Squadron RAWS, by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
