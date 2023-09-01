THE GIANT VOICE - Ep. 5

Join us for Episode 5 as we speak to CFAY's own commanding officer Capt. Les Sobol about some of your concerns, how CFAY has changed in the past year, and what we all have to look forward to in 2023.