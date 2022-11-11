The Quill & Sword | Battlefield Next Ep 23: Multinational Legal Interoperability at JMRC

Dr. Jan Ganschow, German armed forces legal service exchange officer at the Center for Law and Military Operations (CLAMO), and MAJ Jason Young, U.S. Army JAG Corps at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), Hohenfels, Germany discuss multinational legal interoperability.
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 14:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71949
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109400627.mp3
|Length:
|01:13:52
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
