Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Quill & Sword | Battlefield Next Ep 21: Chinese Peacekeepers in Africa

    The Quill & Sword | Battlefield Next Ep 21: Chinese Peacekeepers in Africa

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Audio by Humberto Gonzalez 

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    Episode 21 takes us to the AFRICOM AOR where we join MAJ Thomas Dyrenforth, a Foreign Area Officer (FAO) focused on Kenya, Tanzania, Sudan, and South Sudan. MAJ Dyrenforth sits down with us to discuss China’s growing influence in Africa, including their increased UN peacekeeping presence.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 14:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71947
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109400596.mp3
    Length: 00:25:33
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Quill & Sword | Battlefield Next Ep 21: Chinese Peacekeepers in Africa, by Humberto Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JAG
    Army
    lawyer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT