The Quill & Sword | Battlefield Next Ep 21: Chinese Peacekeepers in Africa

Episode 21 takes us to the AFRICOM AOR where we join MAJ Thomas Dyrenforth, a Foreign Area Officer (FAO) focused on Kenya, Tanzania, Sudan, and South Sudan. MAJ Dyrenforth sits down with us to discuss China’s growing influence in Africa, including their increased UN peacekeeping presence.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 14:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71947
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109400596.mp3
|Length:
|00:25:33
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
