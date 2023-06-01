Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Road to Drill Episode 038

    Road to Drill Episode 038

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Road to Drill Podcast: Episode 38
    Host: TSgt. Drew Schumann, from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan
    TRT: 29:16
    Topics: 127th Wing Commander Monthly Address, Command Chief Interview addressing questions pertaining to the enlisted force, Tech. Sgt. Fitzpatrick joins for Updates from “The F.U.N.” FSS Newsletter, Around the Air Force News, and more...

    If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing

    #TeamSelfridge
    #MichiganNationalGuard
    #AirNationalGuard

