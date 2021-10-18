Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Quill & Sword | Battlefield Next Ep 17: Trail Blazing at USMA, an Interview with COL (Ret) Donna Wright

    The Quill & Sword | Battlefield Next Ep 17: Trail Blazing at USMA, an Interview with COL (Ret) Donna Wright

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.18.2021

    Audio by Humberto Gonzalez 

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    COL(Ret) Donna Wright was a member of the US Military Academy at West Point’s first coeducational class. Join us as she discusses trailblazing in the military, from her Academy beginnings to her career as a military judge.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 14:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71942
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109400524.mp3
    Length: 00:50:53
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Quill & Sword | Battlefield Next Ep 17: Trail Blazing at USMA, an Interview with COL (Ret) Donna Wright, by Humberto Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JAG
    Army
    lawyer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT