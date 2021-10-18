The Quill & Sword | Battlefield Next Ep 17: Trail Blazing at USMA, an Interview with COL (Ret) Donna Wright

COL(Ret) Donna Wright was a member of the US Military Academy at West Point’s first coeducational class. Join us as she discusses trailblazing in the military, from her Academy beginnings to her career as a military judge.
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 14:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71942
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109400524.mp3
|Length:
|00:50:53
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
