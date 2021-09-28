The Quill & Sword | Battlefield Next Ep 16: An American Lieutenant Colonel in Andover

Continuing our focus on interoperability, today we journey across the pond to interview Lieutenant Colonel Chritofer Franca, a U.S. Army Judge Advocate embedded with British Army Forces. LTC Franca discusses his background, his current position, and his take on interoperability and its application to future conflict.
