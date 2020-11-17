Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Quill & Sword | Battlefield Next Ep 13: A preview of Mr. Fred Borch’s remarks at the Nuremberg Trial symposium on 19 November 2020

    11.17.2020

    Audio by Humberto Gonzalez 

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    On today’s episode, Major Keoni Medici interviews Mr. Fred Borch on his remarks for the symposium commemorating the 75th anniversary of the International Military Tribunal at Nuremberg on 19 November 2020 at The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School.

    Date Taken: 11.17.2020
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 13:51
    Category: Newscasts
    JAG
    Army
    lawyer

