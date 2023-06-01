Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    230106-N-FP334-0001

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, ITALY

    01.06.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Collier 

    AFN Sigonella

    Pre-recorded interview suitable for radio between Petty Officer Second Class Anthony Collier and NAVSUP Regional Postal Program Manager Vic Gonzalez recorded on January 6, 2023 regarding the return of merchandise via mail while OCONUS.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 07:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71917
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109399924.mp3
    Length: 00:09:15
    Year 2023
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230106-N-FP334-0001, by PO2 Anthony Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVSUP
    AFN Sigonella
    NAVSUP Sigonella
    OCONUS Mail

