Beneath the Wing – Maj. Katie Lunning

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/71912" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviewed U.S. Air Force Maj. Katie Lunning, 133rd Medical Group in St. Paul, Minn., July 28, 2022. In this podcast, she shares her military journey and her duties as a Critical Care Air Transport Team (CCATT) nurse during the evacuation of Afghanistan. On Jan. 7, 2023, Lunning will receive the Distinguished Flying Cross for her actions on Aug. 26, 2021.

(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)