U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviewed U.S. Air Force Maj. Katie Lunning, 133rd Medical Group in St. Paul, Minn., July 28, 2022. In this podcast, she shares her military journey and her duties as a Critical Care Air Transport Team (CCATT) nurse during the evacuation of Afghanistan. On Jan. 7, 2023, Lunning will receive the Distinguished Flying Cross for her actions on Aug. 26, 2021.
(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 15:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71912
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109399429.mp3
|Length:
|00:56:51
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Beneath the Wing – Maj. Katie Lunning, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT