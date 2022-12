Marine Minute: 2023 Pay Increase

I’M CORPORAL ONEG PLISNER WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.

THE MARINE CORPS IS THE GIFT THAT KEEPS ON GIVING. THAT’S RIGHT MARINES, YOU CAN EXPECT AN INCREASE TO YOUR PAY THIS HOLIDAY SEASON, AND HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW.

THE ANNUAL DEFENSE AUTHORIZATION BILL BRINGS PAY RAISES TO ALL SERVICE MEMBERS ACROSS THE CORPS.

STARTING JANUARY 2023, ACTIVE AND RESERVE MARINES WILL RECEIVE A 4.6% PAY INCREASE.

ADDITIONALLY, ACTIVE DUTY MARINES WHO RECEIVE BAS WILL SEE AN ADDITIONAL 11% INCREASE TO THEIR ALLOTMENT.

BE SURE TO CHECK YOUR LES STATEMENT AND MYPAY TO ENSURE YOU ARE RECEIVING THE CORRECT AMOUNT.

REMEMBER MARINES BE SMART WITH YOUR MONEY. FINANCIAL COUNSELORS CAN HELP YOU SET UP A TSP, OR HELP YOU SAVE AND INVEST.

FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO (SOME WEBSITE)

HAPPY HOLIDAYS, AND A HAPPY NEW YEAR.

THAT’S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL.