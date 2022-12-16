Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    16 Dec 1300 Hour of Shogo Radio

    16 Dec 1300 Hour of Shogo Radio

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    12.16.2022

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Chevelle Gauntlett 

    AFN Tokyo

    Radio interview with Maj Gen Joel Vowell conducted by A1C Chevelle Gauntlett

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 00:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71865
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109392007.mp3
    Length: 00:13:56
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16 Dec 1300 Hour of Shogo Radio, by A1C Chevelle Gauntlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio
    Interview
    USAJ
    Gauntlett

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT