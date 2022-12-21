Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Roll Call - Episode #51

    Roll Call - Episode #51

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2022

    Audio by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    Staff Sgt. Greg Godier, 126th Comptroller Flight, shows us how serving in the Air National Guard full-time and serves his community.
    And Master Sgt. Brian Ellison is joined by his son Sam, the purveyor of dad jokes.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.27.2022 17:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71864
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109391854.mp3
    Length: 00:32:29
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roll Call - Episode #51, by MSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Comptroller
    126th Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT