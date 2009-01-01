Armed Forces Network Incirlik interviewed Tammi Ragan, USO center manager and Zekee Silos, USO operations manager at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Dec. 6, 2022. The USO features weekly events and volunteer opportunities for Airmen assigned to Incirlik Air Base. (Department of Defense Radio Spot by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.1969
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2022 04:30
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|71850
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109390710.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:00
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Incirlik Radio Spot: USO Events and Volunteering Opportunities , by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT