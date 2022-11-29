Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OpenLine 221129

    OpenLine 221129

    CUBA

    11.29.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kyle Fiori 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    Open Line is an hour-long, weekly live broadcast featuring NAVSTA GTMO leadership. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Kyle Fiori)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2022
    Date Posted: 12.23.2022 14:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71836
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109389289.mp3
    Length: 00:59:39
    Year 2022
    Location: CU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OpenLine 221129, by PO3 Kyle Fiori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Broadcast
    Triad
    NAS Guantanamo Bay
    OpenLine

