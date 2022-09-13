Open Line is an hour-long, weekly live broadcast featuring NAVSTA GTMO leadership. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Kyle Fiori)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2022 14:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71822
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109389257.mp3
|Length:
|00:54:18
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, OpenLine 220913, by PO3 Kyle Fiori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
