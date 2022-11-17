Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exploring NSWC Crane - Thor's Hammer

    Exploring NSWC Crane - Thor's Hammer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CRANE, IN, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2022

    Audio by Victoria Baker, Brett Day, Audrey Deiser, Matthew Hatch, Pvt. Amanda Miller, Sarah Miller and Link Oswald

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division

    Listen to this episode of Exploring NSWC Crane. This time, we discuss Thor's Hammer: the planning, preparation, and purpose!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 15:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71780
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109387160.mp3
    Length: 00:14:51
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: CRANE, IN, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exploring NSWC Crane - Thor's Hammer, by Victoria Baker, Brett Day, Audrey Deiser, Matthew Hatch, PV1 Amanda Miller, Sarah Miller and Link Oswald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSWC Crane

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT