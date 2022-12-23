Pacific Pulse: December 23, 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/71772" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this Pacific Pulse: Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training/Marine Exercise Indonesia 2022 concluded in Indonesia, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command celebrated its 75th anniversary in Hawaii, and on the United States Space Force’s third birthday, cooperation in the space domain increased between United States Forces Japan and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force.