    Pacific Pulse: December 23, 2022

    JAPAN

    12.22.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training/Marine Exercise Indonesia 2022 concluded in Indonesia, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command celebrated its 75th anniversary in Hawaii, and on the United States Space Force’s third birthday, cooperation in the space domain increased between United States Forces Japan and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force.

    Date Taken: 12.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 20:06
    news
    Indo-Pacific
    Space Force
    USINDOPACOM

