Military OneSource Podcast — The Exceptional Family Member Program Survey

Learn about the 2022 Exceptional Family Member Program survey. It’s the first Defense Department survey of its kind and a chance for families enrolled in EFMP to have their voices heard.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Jen Wong, program analyst for the DOD Office of Special Needs, who describes the survey, how to participate and how the results will be used to make meaningful change.



Visit Military OneSource to learn about the 2022 EFMP survey.

Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Office of Military Community and Family Policy.



The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the DOD. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.