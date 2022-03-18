Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSWC Crane recruiter recognized across DoD as outstanding employee with disability

    CRANE, IN, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Audio by Victoria Baker, Brett Day, Audrey Deiser, Pvt. Amanda Miller, Sarah Miller, Link Oswald and Seth Tackett

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division

    This is a podcast recorded in the style of The New York Times "Sunday Read" style, where the author and interviewee read their article. Podcast produced by NSWC Crane Corporate Communications.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 12:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71766
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109385286.mp3
    Length: 00:04:59
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: CRANE, IN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSWC Crane recruiter recognized across DoD as outstanding employee with disability, by Victoria Baker, Brett Day, Audrey Deiser, PV1 Amanda Miller, Sarah Miller, Link Oswald and Seth Tackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSWC Crane

