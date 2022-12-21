The Quill & Sword | CAAF Chats Ep 4: U.S. v. Palacios Cueto, 82 M.J. 323 (C.A.A.F. 2022)

This case involves two issues: ineffective assistance of counsel, alleging the defense team should have informed the accused to discuss certain collateral consequences, as well as prosecutorial misconduct in the form of improper argument.