Defense Media Activity, AFN Sasebo
A radio promotional spot by MC2 Isaac Champlain promoting a pre-marital workshop organized by the Sasebo Fleet and Family Support Center on Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo.
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 01:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71761
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109384355.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Informational
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sasebo FFSC Pre-Marital Workshop, by PO2 Isaac Champlain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
