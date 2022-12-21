Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sasebo FFSC Pre-Marital Workshop

    Sasebo FFSC Pre-Marital Workshop

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    12.21.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Champlain 

    AFN Sasebo

    Defense Media Activity, AFN Sasebo
    A radio promotional spot by MC2 Isaac Champlain promoting a pre-marital workshop organized by the Sasebo Fleet and Family Support Center on Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 01:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71761
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109384355.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2022
    Genre Informational
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sasebo FFSC Pre-Marital Workshop, by PO2 Isaac Champlain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN Sasebo
    Marriage
    FFSC
    Spots

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT