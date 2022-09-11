This case explores some of the limits on a victim’s unsworn statement under RCM 1001A (now RCM 1001(c)).
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 11:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71733
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109382422.mp3
|Length:
|00:19:43
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Quill & Sword | CAAF Chats Ep 1: U.S. v. Edwards, 82 M.J. 239 (C.A.A.F. 2022), by Jeffrey Sexton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT