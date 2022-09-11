Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Quill & Sword | CAAF Chats Ep 1: U.S. v. Edwards, 82 M.J. 239 (C.A.A.F. 2022)

    UNITED STATES

    11.09.2022

    Audio by Jeffrey Sexton 

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    This case explores some of the limits on a victim’s unsworn statement under RCM 1001A (now RCM 1001(c)).

    Date Taken: 11.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 11:24
    This work, The Quill & Sword | CAAF Chats Ep 1: U.S. v. Edwards, 82 M.J. 239 (C.A.A.F. 2022), by Jeffrey Sexton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

