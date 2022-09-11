Armed Forces Network Incirlik interviewed Senior Airman Jake Livolsi, 39th Medical Group emergency services, about the base’s stray animal policy and the risk of rabies at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Nov. 9, 2022. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 13:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71714
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109380401.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Incirlik Radio News: Stray Animal Policy and Rabies Awareness, by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
