AFN Incirlik Radio News: Titan University

Armed Forces Network Incirlik interviewed Master Sgt. Jessica Brock, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron senior enlisted leader, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Nov. 8, 2022. Brock promoted the Titan University program. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)
Date Taken:
|11.08.2022
Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 13:55
Category:
|Newscasts
Year
|2022
Location:
|1, TR
