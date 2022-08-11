Armed Forces Network Incirlik interviewed Maj. Leslie Balcazar, 39th Medical Group, emergency services and primary care flight women’s health practitioner and commander, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Nov. 8, 2022. Balcazar described the contraception options available while here. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 13:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71710
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109380397.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Incirlik Radio News: Contraception Options, by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
