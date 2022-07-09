Armed Forces Network Incirlik highlighted a chiefs’ panel that covered morale among Airmen, inspection season priorities and methods to overcome challenges at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Sept. 7, 2022. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 13:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71708
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109380389.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Incirlik Radio News: Chiefs' Panel, by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT