Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Top Army leaders visit USAG Wiesbaden ahead of holidays

    Top Army leaders visit USAG Wiesbaden ahead of holidays

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    12.16.2022

    Audio by Pfc. Deziree Keay 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    U.S. Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston shares information about his visit to U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, during an interview conducted at the Stronger Together Café, Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, DE, Dec. 16. Grinston held a town hall at the dining facility during their annual holiday meal. (U.S. Army audio by Pfc. Deziree Keay)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 07:13
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 71703
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109379832.mp3
    Length: 00:03:48
    Artist Pfc. Deziree Keay
    Year 2022
    Genre Spoken
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Top Army leaders visit USAG Wiesbaden ahead of holidays, by PFC Deziree Keay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    holidays
    Sergeant Major of the Army
    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether
    16thSMA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT