Top Army leaders visit USAG Wiesbaden ahead of holidays

U.S. Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston shares information about his visit to U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, during an interview conducted at the Stronger Together Café, Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, DE, Dec. 16. Grinston held a town hall at the dining facility during their annual holiday meal. (U.S. Army audio by Pfc. Deziree Keay)
|12.16.2022
|12.19.2022 07:13
|Interviews
|71703
|2212/DOD_109379832.mp3
|00:03:48
|Pfc. Deziree Keay
|2022
|Spoken
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
