Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Incirlik Inspection Spot 3

    AFN Incirlik Inspection Spot 3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INCIRLIK , 1, TURKEY

    10.17.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    AFN Incirlik

    The third in a series of three AFN spots giving tips on how to keep Incirlik personnel inspection ready.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.18.2022 23:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71678
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109379454.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2022
    Location: INCIRLIK , 1, TR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Incirlik Inspection Spot 3, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    radio
    Incirlik
    preparedness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT