    Thanksgiving Safety KMC Update

    RP, GERMANY

    11.09.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Sari Seibert 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A KMC update about cooking safety during the holidays. Thanksgiving Day has the most kitchen fires of the year. There are many tips and tricks to help prevent kitchen fires.

    Date Taken: 11.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.16.2022 05:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71646
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109376731.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thanksgiving Safety KMC Update, by SrA Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Thanksgiving
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    KMC Update
    AFN KTN

