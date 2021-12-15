The Quill & Sword – Fred Talks Ep 6: The History of the JAG School, Part 2

When we last left off, the US Army JAG Corps was without a home after leaving the University of Michigan in the 1940’s. Part 2 of our series examines the winding path that led us to our current home on the Grounds of the University of Virginia.





**Music by Joseph McDade





***The views expressed on the podcast are the views of the participants and do not necessarily represent those of The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School, the Army, the Department of Defense, or any other agency of the US Government.