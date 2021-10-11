Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Quill & Sword – Fred Talks Ep 3: A Revolution in Military Justice, the MJA of 1968

    11.10.2021

    Audio by Humberto Gonzalez 

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    Ever wonder why military judges wear black robes? OK, maybe that question doesn’t live rent free in your brain . . . BUT the answers are here, thanks to Mr. Borch our regimental historian. The Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) was a revolution in the way the military tries cases, but a second lesser known revolution took place in 1968 – the Military Justice Act. More attorneys, military judges, and yes . . . even black robes. All found on this week’s Fred Talks.

    ***The views expressed on the podcast are the views of the participants and do not necessarily represent those of The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School, the Army, the Department of Defense, or any other agency of the US Government.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 11.10.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2022 12:12
