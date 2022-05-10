Armed Forces Network Incirlik highlighted Rick Dechaineau, Military and Family Readiness Center personal finance counselor, on how Dechaineau helps support Airmen make smart financial decisions at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey Oct. 5, 2022. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2022 01:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71620
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109374438.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Incirlik Radio News: M&FRC, by SrA Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT