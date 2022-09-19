Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Incirlik Radio News: Ask Mehmet

    1, TURKEY

    09.19.2022

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Gage Rodriguez 

    AFN Incirlik

    Armed Forces Network Incirlik highlighted Mehmet Birbiri, 39th Air Base Wing Host Nation Advisor, explaining the importance of tea and coffee traditions in Turkey at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey Sept. 19, 2022. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.15.2022 01:36
    Incirlik
    39th Air Base Wing
    AFN Incirlik

