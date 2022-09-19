Armed Forces Network Incirlik highlighted Mehmet Birbiri, 39th Air Base Wing Host Nation Advisor, explaining the importance of tea and coffee traditions in Turkey at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey Sept. 19, 2022. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2022 01:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71616
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109374434.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Incirlik Radio News: Ask Mehmet, by SrA Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT