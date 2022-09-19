AFN Incirlik Radio News: 39th Air Base Wing Award Winners

Armed Forces Network Incirlik highlighted the 39th Air Base Wing award winner nominees at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey Sept. 19, 2022. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)
|09.19.2022
|12.15.2022 01:36
|Newscasts
|71614
|2212/DOD_109374432.mp3
|00:01:00
|2022
|Blues
|1, TR
|0
|0
|0
