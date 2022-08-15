Lawrence Robinson, the Chief of Military Personnel Division, was interviewed on Armed Forces Network Korea Humphreys Radio in Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, August 15th, 2022. He gave advice about being prepared for permanent change of station. (U.S. Army audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2022 23:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71611
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109374354.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Preparedness for Permanent Change of Station, by SPC Karri Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
