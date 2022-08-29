Army Staff Sergeant Eric Coney and Army Private First Class Neil Sageum, from the 176th Financial Management Support Unit, announced the change in pay for soldiers, Camp Humphreys ,Republic of Korea, August 29th, 2022. The change replaced alternative schedules for paychecks with pay dates for twice a month. (U.S. Army audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2022 23:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71607
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109374339.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pay Change Korea News Update, by SPC Karri Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
