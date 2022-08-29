Pay Change Korea News Update

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/71607" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Army Staff Sergeant Eric Coney and Army Private First Class Neil Sageum, from the 176th Financial Management Support Unit, announced the change in pay for soldiers, Camp Humphreys ,Republic of Korea, August 29th, 2022. The change replaced alternative schedules for paychecks with pay dates for twice a month. (U.S. Army audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)