The No-Tap Turkey Time Turney is happening and people are excited to test their bowling skills against other airmen here at Spangdahlem Air Base!
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2022 04:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71585
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109372624.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
