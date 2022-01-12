Collection of segments from the Kanto Kickstart morning show. DJs MC2 Kristen Yarber, A1C Kathryn Guadagnuolo and SSgt Brendan Miller discuss the holidays and ways you can get all the tools you need to enjoy them.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2022 00:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71581
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109372293.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:39
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 221201- Kanto Kickstart Morning Show, by A1C Kathryn Guadagnuolo, SSgt Brendan Miller and PO2 Kristen C Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT