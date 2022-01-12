221201- Kanto Kickstart Morning Show

Collection of segments from the Kanto Kickstart morning show. DJs MC2 Kristen Yarber, A1C Kathryn Guadagnuolo and SSgt Brendan Miller discuss the holidays and ways you can get all the tools you need to enjoy them.