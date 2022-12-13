Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School Podcast - 71. Be the Leader You Want to See: A Leadership Perspective with CMSgt Tynisa Haskins

    UNITED STATES

    12.13.2022

    Audio by Maj. Laura Quaco and Maj. Victoria Smith

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    In this episode, Major Victoria Smith and Major Laura Quaco sit down with Chief Master Sergeant Tynisa "Ty" Haskins, the Senior Enlisted Advisor of the Air Force Judge Advocate General's Corps. CMSgt Haskins provides her views on leadership, fostering connections, vicarious trauma, diversity and inclusion, and related matters.

    Interested in learning more about the Air Force JAG Corps? Have questions about our programs or the application process? Please contact us at 1-800-JAG-USAF or airforcejagrecruiting@gmail.com. And don’t forget to check out our website at airforce.com/jag.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 20:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71580
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109371963.mp3
    Length: 00:46:03
    Artist Maj Laura Quaco/Maj Victoria Smith/CMSgt Tynisa Haskins
    Album AFJAGS Podcast
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
