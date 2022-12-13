Air Force Judge Advocate General's School Podcast - 71. Be the Leader You Want to See: A Leadership Perspective with CMSgt Tynisa Haskins

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/71580" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, Major Victoria Smith and Major Laura Quaco sit down with Chief Master Sergeant Tynisa "Ty" Haskins, the Senior Enlisted Advisor of the Air Force Judge Advocate General's Corps. CMSgt Haskins provides her views on leadership, fostering connections, vicarious trauma, diversity and inclusion, and related matters.



Interested in learning more about the Air Force JAG Corps? Have questions about our programs or the application process? Please contact us at 1-800-JAG-USAF or airforcejagrecruiting@gmail.com. And don’t forget to check out our website at airforce.com/jag.