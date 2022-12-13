Air Force Judge Advocate General's School Podcast - 71. Be the Leader You Want to See: A Leadership Perspective with CMSgt Tynisa Haskins

In this episode, Major Victoria Smith and Major Laura Quaco sit down with Chief Master Sergeant Tynisa "Ty" Haskins, the Senior Enlisted Advisor of the Air Force Judge Advocate General's Corps. CMSgt Haskins provides her views on leadership, fostering connections, vicarious trauma, diversity and inclusion, and related matters.
